Summit Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $230,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.09. 1,260,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,448. The firm has a market cap of $34.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.16.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

