Summit Financial LLC Sells 281 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,856,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $75.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,984,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,898. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average is $70.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

