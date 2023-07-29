Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.09-7.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.30. Sun Communities also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.09-$7.23 EPS.

Sun Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,304. Sun Communities has a 52 week low of $117.63 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.21.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). The company had revenue of $863.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.99 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 202.17%.

SUI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sun Communities from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $157.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.18 per share, with a total value of $50,472.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

