Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Down 0.6%

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.38 and last traded at C$6.38. Approximately 4,209 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 7,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.42.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.15. The stock has a market cap of C$23.80 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04.

About Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split

(Get Free Report)

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. is an closed-ended investment equity fund launched and managed by Brompton Funds Limited. The fund invests in dividend-paying securities of power and infrastructure companies. It employs fundamental, and quantitative analysis to make its investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.