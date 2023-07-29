Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,370.6 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile
