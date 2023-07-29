Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Short Interest Update

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,321,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,370.6 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SVCBF traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,827. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.

