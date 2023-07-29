Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Swissquote Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $185.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.18.
Swissquote Group Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Swissquote Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Swissquote Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swissquote Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.