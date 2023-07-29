Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF) Short Interest Down 35.0% in July

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:SWQGF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Swissquote Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWQGF remained flat at $185.18 on Friday. Swissquote Group has a 52-week low of $177.50 and a 52-week high of $185.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.18.

Swissquote Group Company Profile

Swissquote Group Holding Ltd provides a suite of online financial services to retail investors, affluent investors, and professional and institutional customers in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Securities Trading and Leveraged Forex.

