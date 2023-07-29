Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $91.16

Sylvania Platinum Limited (LON:SLP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.16 ($1.17) and traded as low as GBX 67 ($0.86). Sylvania Platinum shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.91), with a volume of 682,152 shares.

Sylvania Platinum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £181.51 million, a P/E ratio of 383.33, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 15.92.

About Sylvania Platinum

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations that comprise six chrome beneficiation and PGM processing plants located in the Eastern and Western Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex; and various mineral asset development projects, including Volspruit and Northern Limb projects located on the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Igneous Complex located in South Africa.

