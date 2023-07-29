Symbol Trading 1.5% Higher Over Last Week (XYM)

Symbol (XYM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $169.43 million and approximately $412,649.02 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Symbol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Symbol has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Symbol Coin Profile

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 8,235,524,917 coins and its circulating supply is 5,798,926,811 coins. The official website for Symbol is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Symbol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is a cryptocurrency used on the Symbol public blockchain. It is used to pay for transactions on the network, incentivizing nodes that process and record transactions. Symbol has features such as proof-of-stake-plus (PoS+), rule-based tokens called mosaics, namespaces, multisignature accounts, and aggregate transactions. Symbol is the successor to NEM and its client, Catapult, is written in C++.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Symbol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Symbol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Symbol using one of the exchanges listed above.

