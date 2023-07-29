Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $504,000 Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 4.0% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.6% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 10.9% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 6.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 553,576 shares of company stock worth $211,635,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $392.96. 4,500,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,802,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $405.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.54.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.85.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

