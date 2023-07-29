Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Has $644,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,914 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 7,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.93. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,252,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $153.28. The firm has a market cap of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.77.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.