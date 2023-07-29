Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Makes New Investment in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $601,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on Arbor Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $15.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.25.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

ABR traded up $1.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 10,578,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,721. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.94. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 45.47 and a quick ratio of 45.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.53%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.67%.

Insider Transactions at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William C. Green bought 8,776 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.82 per share, with a total value of $112,508.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 147,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,893,270.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ivan Kaufman bought 15,000 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,183,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,175,658.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

