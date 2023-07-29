Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. Trims Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lowered its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $15,126,480,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,054,401.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $8,608,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,054,401.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,661 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,265 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,507,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,083. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The company has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.85, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.65.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

