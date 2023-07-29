Synergy Financial Group LTD Boosts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,059 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.8% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,981 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

DIS traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.12. 13,606,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,254,348. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $157.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

