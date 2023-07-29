T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.7 %

TMUS stock opened at $140.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.18. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T-Mobile US

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TMUS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.