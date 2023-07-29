T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Decreased by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 293 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of TROW stock traded up $9.68 on Friday, hitting $126.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,721,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,520. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $134.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.18.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.