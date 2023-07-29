T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.29, RTT News reports. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $126.79 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.18.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,183,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,051,553,000 after buying an additional 625,340 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,729,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $563,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,205 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,559,000 after purchasing an additional 436,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,014,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,802,000 after purchasing an additional 148,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

