Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Up 105.7% in July

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,500 shares, a growth of 105.7% from the June 30th total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tarena International in a research report on Saturday, July 22nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tarena International stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.45. 5,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084. Tarena International has a 52-week low of $2.35 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $27.73 million, a P/E ratio of 49.01 and a beta of -0.51.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $56.08 million during the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

