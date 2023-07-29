TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance
TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.92.
About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.
