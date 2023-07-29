TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY) Short Interest Update

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:TAVHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Stock Performance

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.35 and its 200 day moving average is $15.95. TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $20.92.

Get TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. alerts:

About TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S., together with its subsidiaries, constructs terminal buildings, and manages and operates terminals or airports in Turkey, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Qatar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Latvia, Croatia, Tunisia, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Spain, and internationally. It operates through Terminal Operations, Catering Operations, Duty Free Operations, Ground Handling and Bus Operations, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAV Havalimanlari Holding A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.