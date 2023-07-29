TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRP. TD Securities cut shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Shares of TRP opened at $34.18 on Thursday. TC Energy has a 1-year low of $33.02 and a 1-year high of $54.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after buying an additional 11,565,402 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $610,033,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,392,000 after buying an additional 6,412,929 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in TC Energy by 80.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $430,564,000 after buying an additional 4,950,000 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

