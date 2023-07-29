TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 36,572 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 321.7% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,662 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 4,884.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 475,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 465,545 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 43,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

DFAR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 118,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.63. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

