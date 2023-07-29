TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 38 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 507.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,389,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,930,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $19.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $721.26. 1,849,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $627.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $724.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

