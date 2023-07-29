TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.96.

LOW stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $234.99. 1,767,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,275. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $176.50 and a one year high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

