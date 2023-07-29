TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $345.21. The stock had a trading volume of 669,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,759. The business’s 50 day moving average is $326.59 and its 200-day moving average is $321.40. The company has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 84.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $353.00.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

