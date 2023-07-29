TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Booking by 500.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,960.00 to $3,130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2,257.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,820.60.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares in the company, valued at $116,531,632.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total transaction of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,942 shares of company stock valued at $10,699,526. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG traded up $56.35 on Friday, reaching $3,012.25. The company had a trading volume of 189,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,769. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,715.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,593.08. The company has a market cap of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $3,016.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 139.83 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

