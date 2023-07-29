TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.14. 12,616,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,854,240. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.29.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

