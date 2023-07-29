TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Adobe by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,791 shares of company stock worth $21,686,826 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock traded up $14.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.87. 2,810,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,359,606. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $241.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $473.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADBE. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.19.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.