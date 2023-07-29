TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.45. 21,567,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,470,854. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $201.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.96 and its 200-day moving average is $182.94.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

