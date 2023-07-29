TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 461.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,502 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $493,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,021 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.94. 48,658,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,329,082. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $16.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $40.86.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.97 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 292.63% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $290,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 86,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,252,544.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.28.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Read More

