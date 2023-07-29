TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $139.13

TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.13 ($1.78) and traded as low as GBX 132.90 ($1.70). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 133.25 ($1.71), with a volume of 10,236 shares changing hands.

TClarke Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.11. The firm has a market cap of £58.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 141.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 139.22.

Get TClarke alerts:

TClarke Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. TClarke’s payout ratio is currently 2,777.78%.

TClarke Company Profile

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the mechanical and electrical systems and technologies in the United Kingdom. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TClarke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TClarke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.