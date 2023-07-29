Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the June 30th total of 100,100 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 103,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE TISI traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.27. 10,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Team has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The company has a market cap of $36.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.89.
Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $202.28 million for the quarter. Team had a net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 186.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.
