Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in July

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
Tecan Group stock remained flat at $376.03 during trading hours on Friday. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $390.92 and a twelve month high of $446.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.19.
Tecan Group Company Profile
