Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Up 43.0% in July

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the June 30th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Stock Performance

Tecan Group stock remained flat at $376.03 during trading hours on Friday. Tecan Group has a twelve month low of $390.92 and a twelve month high of $446.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.19.

Get Tecan Group alerts:

Tecan Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; and Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution.

Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.