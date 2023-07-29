Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Up 0.2 %

TIIAY stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.87. 25,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,007. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $3.48.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

About Telecom Italia

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.