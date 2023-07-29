Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Short Interest Update

Telkom SA SOC Ltd (OTCMKTS:TLKGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Telkom SA SOC Price Performance

Shares of Telkom SA SOC stock remained flat at $6.72 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 147. Telkom SA SOC has a 12 month low of $5.61 and a 12 month high of $9.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HSBC raised Telkom SA SOC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

About Telkom SA SOC

Telkom SA SOC Ltd provides integrated communications and information technology (IT) services to residential, business, government, wholesale, and corporate customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunication services, including broadband, optical and carrier, business-to-business connectivity, interconnect-based, broadband data, voice, content, and gaming solutions; small and medium entity information, communication, and technology services, as well as business mobility, global telecommunication, and internet and value-added services.

