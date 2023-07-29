Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.61-0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-710 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $674.48 million. Teradyne also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.61-$0.81 EPS.

Shares of TER traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,064,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $67.81 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.65.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $578,121. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TER. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2,285.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 231.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 27.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 29.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

