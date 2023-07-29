Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Update

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.
Tessenderlo Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TSDOF opened at C$31.69 on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a 12-month low of C$30.52 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.07.
About Tessenderlo Group
