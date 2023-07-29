Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Textron Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $76.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,041,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,104,757. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $77.35.

Institutional Trading of Textron

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Textron will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Textron by 93.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,057,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,395 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Textron by 27.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,596,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $324,678,000 after purchasing an additional 997,119 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 27,681.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 995,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,325,000 after purchasing an additional 992,091 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $64,467,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Textron by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,122,704 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,297,000 after buying an additional 824,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

