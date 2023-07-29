TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $129.18

TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $129.18 and last traded at $128.55, with a volume of 42276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Susquehanna raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TFI International from $160.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of TFI International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 571,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 23,971 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 14.0% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 382,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,581,000 after buying an additional 47,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in TFI International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,426,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TFI International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in TFI International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 161,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,262 shares during the period. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

(Get Free Report)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.