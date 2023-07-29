The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $65.96. 6,675,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,750,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 29.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,974,207,014.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.