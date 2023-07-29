The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,881 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on HIG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $72.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading

