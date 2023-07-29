The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:HSL) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $766.89

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:HSL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 766.89 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 757 ($9.71). The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 759 ($9.73), with a volume of 51,762 shares trading hands.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £566.97 million, a P/E ratio of -223.89 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 766.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 814.01.

Insider Activity at The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust

In other news, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 814 ($10.44) per share, with a total value of £8,140 ($10,437.24). In other news, insider Victoria Sant bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 809 ($10.37) per share, with a total value of £3,236 ($4,149.25). Also, insider Michael Warren bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 814 ($10.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,140 ($10,437.24). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $1,936,600. 4.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

The Henderson Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

