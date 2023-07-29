The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,181 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,013 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.1% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,993,612,000 after buying an additional 585,226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after buying an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,899,964,000 after buying an additional 607,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after buying an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.38.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

