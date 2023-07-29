The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $40.35

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 40.35 ($0.52) and traded as high as GBX 41.90 ($0.54). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53), with a volume of 1,043,834 shares changing hands.

The Restaurant Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £317.50 million, a P/E ratio of -461.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 41.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 40.40.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, and Barburrito. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

