The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered The Shyft Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded The Shyft Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.50.

The Shyft Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $15.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Shyft Group has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $34.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $243.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.55 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 3.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Shyft Group will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Institutional Trading of The Shyft Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in The Shyft Group by 1,501.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Shyft Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

