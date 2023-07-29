The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,044 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,923,406. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $87.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.63.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

