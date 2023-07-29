The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Raised by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644,765 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,578,000 after buying an additional 3,023,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $86.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.37 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $126.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

