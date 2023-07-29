The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,859 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $25,029,697,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.09. 5,400,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,149,839. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.80. The company has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares in the company, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $223,014.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,969 shares of company stock worth $1,131,439 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

