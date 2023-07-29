Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.28-22.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $23.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.4-44.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.21 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $22.28-$22.72 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Up 0.3 %

TMO stock opened at $561.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $549.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $475.77 and a 1-year high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $216.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.43 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $10.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.99 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TMO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $505.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $610.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $633.50.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total transaction of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.