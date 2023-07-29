Threshold One Day Trading Volume Hits $12.53 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $250.56 million and $12.53 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0251 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00020876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00017434 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000099 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014356 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,307.18 or 1.00029359 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,863,354,523.849775 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02457827 USD and is up 2.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $13,149,418.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

