Till Capital (TILCF) versus The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Free Report) is one of 93 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Till Capital to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Till Capital N/A -7.34% -2.51% Till Capital Competitors -5.43% -16.18% -0.72%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Till Capital and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Till Capital $6.76 million -$4.20 million -2.15 Till Capital Competitors $14.53 billion -$207.84 million -19.46

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Till Capital’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Till Capital. Till Capital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

55.7% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Till Capital and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Till Capital Competitors 578 2918 2707 158 2.38

As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Till Capital’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Till Capital has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Till Capital has a beta of -0.41, suggesting that its share price is 141% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital’s competitors have a beta of 0.62, suggesting that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

