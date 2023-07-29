TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
TILT Price Performance
Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,518. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.
About TILT
