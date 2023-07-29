TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,400 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the June 30th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of TLLTF remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 98,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,518. TILT has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. It operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. The company produces, cultivates, extracts, and sells cannabis products; and manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

